The No. 10 seed Boston College Eagles will try to begin a 2023 ACC Tournament run when they face the No. 15 Louisville Cardinals on Tuesday afternoon. Boston College could have notched a first-round bye, but it lost to Georgia Tech at home on Saturday. Louisville went 4-27 during the regular season and lost its final four games of the campaign.

Tipoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET. The Eagles are favored by 6 points in the latest Boston College vs. Louisville odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 135.5. Before entering any Louisville vs. Boston College picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters conference tournament week at 76-51 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season, returning nearly $1,200 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Boston College vs. Louisville. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Boston College vs. Louisville:

Boston College vs. Louisville spread: Boston College -6

Boston College vs. Louisville over/under: 136 points

Boston College vs. Louisville money line: Boston College -260, Louisville +210

Boston College vs. Louisville picks: See picks here

Why Boston College can cover

Boston College won three of its final four games during the regular season, including a 15-point upset at then-No. 6 Virginia on Feb. 22. The Eagles also notched road wins at Florida State and Wake Forest, giving them something to build on heading into this tournament. They won twice in Brooklyn last year before losing to Miami on a buzzer beater in the quarterfinals.

Senior forward Quinten Post, who averages a team-high 15.2 points per game, left last weekend's game with an ankle injury and did not return. He is questionable to play on Tuesday afternoon, but T.J. Bickerstaff stepped up with 15 points and nine rebounds in Post's absence against Georgia Tech. Boston College beat Louisville by 10 points in the lone meeting this season, as Post and Makai Ashton-Langford each reached the 20-point mark.

Why Louisville can cover

Louisville struggled its way to a 4-27 record this season, but it was quietly playing competitive basketball down the stretch. The Cardinals covered the spread in five of their final seven games, including Saturday's loss to Virginia. Redshirt freshman Mike James tied his career-high with 24 points, but Louisville was ultimately unable to overcome Virginia's 58% shooting night.

Junior forward JJ Traynor had averaged 12.0 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 8 of 13 from 3-point range in the five games prior to the loss to Virginia. Senior guard El Ellis leads Louisville with 17.7 points, 4.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game, while James is adding 10.1 points and 3.3 boards. The Cardinals have won nine of the last 11 meetings between these teams, and Boston College could be in trouble if Post is unable to play.

How to make Boston College vs. Louisville picks

The model has simulated Louisville vs. Boston College 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Boston College vs. Louisville? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is 76-51 on its top-rated college basketball picks this season, and find out.