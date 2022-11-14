Who's Playing

Maine @ Boston College

Current Records: Maine 1-1; Boston College 2-0

What to Know

The Boston College Eagles' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Maine Black Bears at 6 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

It was a close one, but this past Friday the Eagles sidestepped the Detroit Titans for a 70-66 win. BC got double-digit scores from four players: guard Mason Madsen (18), guard Makai Ashton-Langford (15), guard Jaeden Zackery (14), and forward T.J. Bickerstaff (13).

Meanwhile, Maine took their matchup at home this past Friday with ease, bagging a 90-45 victory over the Maine-Fort Kent Bengals.

BC is the favorite in this one, with an expected 20.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

The wins brought BC up to 2-0 and Maine to 1-1. A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Eagles have allowed their opponents an average of ten steals per game, the 21st most in college basketball. But the Black Bears enter the contest with 7.2 steals per game on average, good for 27th best in college basketball. In other words, BC will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6 p.m. ET

Monday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.00

Odds

The Eagles are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Black Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Boston College have won all of the games they've played against Maine in the last eight years.