Who's Playing

Maine @ Boston College

Current Records: Maine 1-1; Boston College 2-0

What to Know

The Boston College Eagles will play host again and welcome the Maine Black Bears to Silvio O. Conte Forum, where tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Monday. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

On Friday, BC narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Detroit Titans 70-66. Four players on the Eagles scored in the double digits: guard Mason Madsen (18), guard Makai Ashton-Langford (15), guard Jaeden Zackery (14), and forward T.J. Bickerstaff (13).

Meanwhile, Maine was completely in charge on Friday, breezing past the Maine-Fort Kent Bengals 90-45 at home.

The wins brought BC up to 2-0 and Maine to 1-1. A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: BC has allowed their opponents an average of ten steals per game, the 31st most in college basketball. But the Black Bears rank 31st in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 7.2 on average. In other words, the Eagles will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6 p.m. ET

Monday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Boston College have won all of the games they've played against Maine in the last eight years.