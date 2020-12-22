Teams struggling early this season clash in a non-conference matchup on Tuesday when the Maine Black Bears take on the host Boston College Eagles. Maine (0-2) opened its season this past weekend, dropping a pair of games at Hartford, losing 63-60 on Saturday and 65-50 on Sunday. Boston College (1-5) has lost four in a row and is coming off a 101-63 loss to Syracuse on Dec. 12. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Eagles' game against California on Tuesday was cancelled and Maine was added to the schedule.

Tip-off from Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass., is set for 12 p.m. ET. Boston College leads the all-time series 17-4, including a 12-1 advantage in games played at BC. The Eagles are 23-point favorites in the latest Maine vs. Boston College odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 135. Before making any Boston College vs. Maine picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Maine vs. Boston College spread: Boston College -23

Maine vs. Boston College over-under: 135 points

UM: Sophomore forward Ata Turgut is hitting 67 percent of his 3-pointers this season

BC: The Eagles are averaging 7.2 steals per game in 2020-21

Why Boston College can cover



The Eagles have dominated teams from the America East Conference, going 62-16 all-time. This is the seventh consecutive year BC will face an AEC foe in the non-conference portion of its schedule. Leading the Eagles' offense is junior guard Wynston Tabbs, who tops the team in scoring at 16.2 points per game, which is 10th in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He has posted two games with at least 23 points this season, including 24 points on Dec. 8 at Minnesota. Against Rhode Island on Nov. 26, Tabbs played 35 minutes, recording his first collegiate double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Also leading the Eagles is senior James Karnik, who is averaging 11.3 points and seven rebounds in a reserve role. Karnik is hitting 58.3 percent of his shots from the floor, including 40 percent from 3-point range. He is coming off a 20-point and eight-rebound performance against Syracuse.

Why Maine can cover

The Black Bears have had a hard time getting their season started as the first five games were cancelled due to COVID-19. Maine had a 287-day gap between games from when last season was shut down. Freshman guard Adefolarin Adetogun led the team in its first two games at Hartford, averaging 11.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 assists. He is hitting 44.4 percent of his shots from the floor and 80 percent from the free throw line.

Also powering Maine is freshman guard LeChaun DuHart, who is averaging 11 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal per game. He is hitting 50 percent from the floor, including 45.5 percent from 3-point range.

