The Maine Black Bears will take on the Boston College Eagles in one of the first tips of the day on Monday. BC is 2-0 while the Black Bears are 1-1. The Eagles are favored by 20.5 points in the latest Boston College vs. Maine odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 136. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Before entering any Maine vs. Boston College picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past six years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Boston College vs. Maine. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Boston College vs. Maine:

Boston College vs. Maine spread: Boston College -20.5

Boston College vs. Maine over/under: 136 points

Boston College vs. Maine money line: Boston College -7000, Maine +1600

Boston College vs. Maine picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Boston College

This past Friday, the Eagles narrowly escaped with a win as the squad got past the Detroit Titans 70-66. BC got double-digit scores from four players: guard Mason Madsen (18), guard Makai Ashton-Langford (15), guard Jaeden Zackery (14), and forward T.J. Bickerstaff (13).

The Eagles have won both their matchups this season but have yet to cover the spread. The model projects that Ashton-Langford will be the leading scorer in this one with 13.3 points in the simulations.

What you need to know about Maine

Meanwhile, the Black Bears dominated at home against the NAIA-level Maine-Fort Kent Bengals this past Friday as the team secured a 90-45 victory. The win over the NAIA program was a good chance to work on some flaws that showed up in the season-opening loss to Nebraska.

Four players are averaging double figures through two games with guard Gedi Juozapaitis leading the way at 17.5 points per game. The model is projecting 8.0 points for him in this contest, while LeChaun DuHart scores 8.9 points in the simulations.

How to make Boston College vs. Maine picks

The model has simulated Boston College vs. Maine 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who will win Maine vs. Boston College? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out, ll from the model that's crushed its college basketball picks.