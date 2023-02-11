Who's Playing

NC State @ Boston College

Current Records: NC State 19-6; Boston College 12-13

What to Know

The #22 NC State Wolfpack will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Silvio O. Conte Forum at noon ET on Saturday. The Boston College Eagles will be strutting in after a victory while the Wolfpack will be stumbling in from a defeat.

NC State received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 63-50 to the Virginia Cavaliers. Guard Jarkel Joiner wasn't much of a difference maker for NC State; Joiner played for 39 minutes but put up just five points on 2-for-14 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Tech Hokies typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Eagles proved too difficult a challenge. BC snuck past Virginia Tech with an 82-76 win. BC can attribute much of their success to forward Quinten Post, who posted a double-double on 24 points and ten boards, and guard Chas Kelley III, who had 17 points. Kelley III hadn't helped his team much against the Syracuse Orange on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Kelley III's points were the most he has had all season.

The Wolfpack came up short against the Eagles when the two teams previously met in February of last year, falling 69-61. Can NC State avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV

Series History

NC State have won six out of their last ten games against Boston College.