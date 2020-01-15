Boston College vs. Syracuse odds: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 15 predictions from advanced model

The Boston College Eagles will take on the Syracuse Orange at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Carrier Dome. Both teams are 9-7 and Syracuse is 7-4 at home while Boston College is 2-2 on the road. Both teams have struggled against the spread this season, with Syracuse at 5-11 against the number and Boston College at 7-9. Syracuse has failed to cover in each of its last five home games but has covered the spread in four of its last five head-to-head meetings with Boston College. On Wednesday, the Orange are favored by 11-points in the latest Syracuse vs. Boston College odds, while the over-under is set at 137.5. Before entering any Boston College vs. Syracuse picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Syracuse beat Virginia 63-55 on Saturday. Forward Marek Dolezaj and guard Joseph Girard III were among the main playmakers for the Orange as the former had seven points and five assists along with 11 boards and the latter shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 19 points and six boards.

Despite a down season overall, the Syracuse zone can still flummox opposing offenses. The Orange limit opponents to just 38.5 percent shooting from the floor this season, ranking in the top 40 nationally in Division-I. They'll look to make things difficult for a Boston College squad that ranks 300th or worse in field-goal percentage (40.4), 3-point percentage (30.0) and points per game (65.0).

Meanwhile, the contest between Boston College and Georgia Tech on Saturday was not particularly close, with Boston College falling 71-52. The Eagles shot just 29.8 percent from the floor and 16.7 percent from the 3-point line in the loss. However, Boston College has won five of its last seven games thanks in large part to its defense. The Eagles rank 25th in D-I in turnovers forced per game (16.7) and forward Steffon Mitchell is one of the most tenacious defenders in the ACC. Mitchell averages 8.8 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.2 blocked shots per game.

