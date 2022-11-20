Who's Playing

Tarleton State @ Boston College

Current Records: Tarleton State 2-1; Boston College 3-1

What to Know

The Tarleton State Texans will square off against the Boston College Eagles at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center.

Tarleton State beat the Belmont Bruins 89-81 on Friday. The Texans got double-digit scores from four players: Freddy Hicks (26), guard Lue Williams (16), guard Shamir Bogues (14), and forward Jakorie Smith (12).

Meanwhile, BC didn't have too much trouble with the George Mason Patriots on Friday as they won 71-56. Guard Makai Ashton-Langford (17 points) was the top scorer for the Eagles.

Their wins bumped Tarleton State to 2-1 and BC to 3-1. On Friday Tarleton State relied heavily on Freddy Hicks, who had 26 points along with eight boards. It will be up to Boston College's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.