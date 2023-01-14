Who's Playing

Wake Forest @ Boston College

Current Records: Wake Forest 12-5; Boston College 8-9

What to Know

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Boston College Eagles will face off in an ACC clash at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The teams split their matchups last year, with Wake Forest winning the first 87-57 at home and BC taking the second 82-77.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Demon Deacons and the Florida State Seminoles on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Wake Forest wrapped it up with a 90-75 win at home. Wake Forest got double-digit scores from four players: guard Cameron Hildreth (23), guard Damari Monsanto (22), forward Andrew Carr (22), and guard Tyree Appleby (16).

Meanwhile, BC lost to the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes on the road by a decisive 88-72 margin. A silver lining for the Eagles was the play of guard DeMarr Langford Jr., who had 20 points and six assists.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Wake Forest is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Demon Deacons, who are 9-8 against the spread.

Wake Forest's victory lifted them to 12-5 while Boston College's defeat dropped them down to 8-9. In Wake Forest's victory, Cameron Hildreth had 23 points along with six boards and Andrew Carr had 22 points. We'll see if BC have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ESPN2

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.01

Odds

The Demon Deacons are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wake Forest have won seven out of their last 11 games against Boston College.