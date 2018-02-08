Boston College's Jerome Robinson wins Player of the Week for 46-point road outburst

Boston College is in a quiet season of revival. The Eagles may seem like an afterthought with a 14-10 record, but 14 wins is the most in a season under fourth-year coach Jim Christian. BC's big moment came back on Dec. 9, when it gave Duke its first loss of the season, an 89-84 outcome. That game featured Eagles junior wing Jerome Robinson going for 24 points.

On Tuesday night, Robinson almost doubled his point total from the Duke game. The 6-foot-6 dynamo scored 46 on the road against Notre Dame. The Eagles lost 96-85, but Robinson's performance was a reminder that he's one of the more well-tooled offensive players in America. In the past week Robinson averaged 32.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and shot 21 for 34 from the field. That's a stellar 61.8 percent.

That's why Robinson is our Quicken Loans Player of the Week. The NBA prospect is having a borderline All-ACC season. Robinson's averaging 20.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He's shooting 50 percent from the field and 47.2 from beyond the arc.

Considering that Boston College ranks 350th in bench minutes, Robinson's continual efficient output is even more impressive. He's the lead on every opponent's scouting report, and is tasked with a heavy load in almost every game, yet it's not stopping him from being one of the ACC's best. Boston College isn't an NCAA Tournament bubble team at this point, but it has a shot at making the NIT -- which would be a big step forward for the program -- if it can win its remaining games at home.

First up is Miami this Saturday. The rematch with Notre Dame happens in Chestnut Hill on Feb. 17, then the Eagles play their final home tilt on Feb. 28 against Syracuse. If Robinson keeps his pace, he'll have a good shot at being a first team all-league selection.