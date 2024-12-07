Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ Boston U. Terriers

Current Records: Albany 6-3, Boston U. 3-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Albany Great Danes are taking a road trip to face off against the Boston U. Terriers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Case Gym. The Great Danes are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.6 points per game this season.

Albany took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. They enjoyed a cozy 88-73 victory over Columbia. The Great Danes' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Boston U. last Sunday, but the final result did not. They fell 73-65 to Sacred Heart.

Boston U.'s loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Kyrone Alexander, who went 7 for 11 en route to 22 points plus four steals, and Michael McNair, who went 5 for 9 en route to 18 points. What's more, McNair also racked up four threes, the most he's had since back in February. Less helpful for Boston U. was Ben Palacios' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Albany's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-3. As for Boston U., their defeat dropped their record down to 3-5.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Albany hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.6 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Boston U., though, as they've been averaging 14.9. Given Albany's sizable advantage in that area, Boston U. will need to find a way to close that gap.

Albany was able to grind out a solid victory over Boston U. in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, winning 86-72. The rematch might be a little tougher for Albany since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Boston U. and Albany both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.