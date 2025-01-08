Who's Playing

American Eagles @ Boston U. Terriers

Current Records: American 7-8, Boston U. 7-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Boston U. Terriers and the American Eagles are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Case Gym. The timing is sure in the Terriers' favor as the team sits on three straight wins at home while the Eagles have been banged up by seven consecutive losses on the road.

Last Sunday, Boston U. beat Army 71-63.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Boston U. to victory, but perhaps none more so than Michael McNair, who went 6 for 9 en route to 17 points. The dominant performance also gave McNair a new career-high in threes (five). Miles Brewster was another key player, posting 12 points along with three steals.

Meanwhile, American came into Sunday's contest having lost four straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They rang in the new year with a 75-64 win over Holy Cross on Sunday.

American got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Matt Rogers out in front who went 5 for 8 en route to 18 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Matt Mayock, who went 6 for 9 en route to 17 points.

Even though they won, American struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Holy Cross pulled down 11.

Boston U.'s win bumped their record up to 7-8. As for American, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 7-8.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Boston U. has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for American, though, as they've been averaging only 30.1. Given Boston U.'s sizable advantage in that area, American will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Boston U. is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played American.

Odds

Boston U. is a slight 1.5-point favorite against American, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terriers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 127.5 points.

Series History

Boston U. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against American.