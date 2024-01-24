Who's Playing

Army Black Knights @ Boston U. Terriers

Current Records: Army 5-14, Boston U. 7-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Army Black Knights and the Boston U. Terriers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 24th at Case Gym. Army is limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.

Last Saturday, the Black Knights were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 57-53 to the Midshipmen. Army has struggled against Navy recently, as their match on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite the loss, Army had strong showings from Josh Scovens, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks, and Ryan Curry, who scored 16 points along with five assists.

Meanwhile, the Terriers ended up a good deal behind the Raiders on Saturday and lost 75-59. That's two games in a row now that Boston U. has lost by exactly 16 points.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Ethan Okwuosa, who scored 16 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

The Black Knights have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-14 record this season. As for the Terriers, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 7-12.

Army will be fighting an uphill battle on Wednesday as the experts have pegged them as the seven-point underdog. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 5-2 against the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Army came out on top in a nail-biter against Boston U. in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, sneaking past 71-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for Army since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Boston U. is a solid 7-point favorite against Army, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terriers as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 122.5 points.

Series History

Army has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Boston U..