Who's Playing

Army Black Knights @ Boston U. Terriers

Current Records: Army 6-7, Boston U. 6-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After four games on the road, Boston U. is heading back home. They and the Army Black Knights will face off in a Patriot battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Case Gym. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Boston U. is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 128.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 60-46 hit to the loss column at the hands of Lafayette on Thursday. The Terriers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Boston U.'s loss came about despite a quality game from Kyrone Alexander, who had 14 points along with eight rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Alexander a new career-high in offensive rebounds (four).

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Boston U. struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Army opened the new year with a less-than-successful 71-59 defeat to Colgate.

Josh Scovens put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 16 points plus five rebounds and three blocks. His performance made up for a slower matchup against UTSA on Sunday. The team also got some help courtesy of AJ Allenspach, who went 5 for 8 en route to 13 points plus eight rebounds and two steals.

Boston U. has been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-8 record this season. As for Army, they now have a losing record at 6-7.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Boston U. has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Army struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Boston U. ended up a good deal behind Army when the teams last played back in February of 2024, losing 65-50. Will Boston U. have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Army has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Boston U..