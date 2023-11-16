Who's Playing

Bryant Bulldogs @ Boston U. Terriers

Current Records: Bryant 1-2, Boston U. 0-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After three games on the road, Boston U. is heading back home. They will take on the Bryant Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday. Boston U. comes in on a streak of failing to score more than 58 points in their last three games, a trend the team is of course eager to reverse.

On Tuesday, the Terriers came up short against the Bison and fell 64-53.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 140 points the game before, Bryant faltered in their matchup on Sunday. They fell 66-57 to the Scarlet Knights. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Bryant in their matchups with Rutgers: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite their loss, Bryant saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Rafael Pinzon, who earned 17 points along with 4 steals, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Connor Withers, who earned 11 points.

The Terriers bumped their record down to 0-3 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 52.0 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Boston U. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bryant struggles in that department as they've been even better at 44.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.