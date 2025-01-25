Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ Boston U. Terriers

Current Records: Bucknell 8-12, Boston U. 9-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Bucknell Bison and the Boston U. Terriers are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Case Gym. The Bison are no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses.

Last Monday, Bucknell couldn't handle Colgate and fell 87-80.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Josh Bascoe, who posted 23 points in addition to three steals. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Another player making a difference was Achile Spadone, who went 5 for 9 en route to 13 points plus seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Boston U. lost to Navy on the road by a decisive 62-47 margin on Wednesday. The Terriers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Like Bucknell, Boston U. lost despite seeing results from several players. Azmar Abdullah led the charge by scoring 21 points. What's more, Abdullah also racked up two offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in November of 2024.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Boston U. struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Bucknell's loss dropped their record down to 8-12. As for Boston U., their defeat dropped their record down to 9-11.

Things could have been worse for Bucknell, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 77-62 loss to Boston U. in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. Can Bucknell avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Boston U. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Bucknell.