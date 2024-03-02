Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Boston U. and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Holy Cross 53-36.

Boston U. entered the matchup having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Holy Cross step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Holy Cross Crusaders @ Boston U. Terriers

Current Records: Holy Cross 9-21, Boston U. 14-16

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Holy Cross Crusaders and the Boston U. Terriers are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at Case Gym. Holy Cross is no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Last Wednesday, the Crusaders found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 77-58 punch to the gut against the Raiders. Holy Cross has struggled against the Raiders recently, as their contest on Wednesday was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Boston U. had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Wednesday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Mountain Hawks and snuck past 64-62.

The Crusaders have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-21 record this season. As for the Terriers, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a massive bump to their 14-16 record this season.

Holy Cross will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 9.5-point underdog. This contest will be their 12th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-6 against the spread).

Holy Cross came out on top in a nail-biter against the Terriers in their previous matchup back in January, sneaking past 65-63. The rematch might be a little tougher for Holy Cross since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Boston U. is a big 9.5-point favorite against Holy Cross, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

Series History

Holy Cross has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Boston U..