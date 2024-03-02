Who's Playing

Holy Cross Crusaders @ Boston U. Terriers

Current Records: Holy Cross 9-21, Boston U. 14-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Holy Cross Crusaders and the Boston U. Terriers are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at Case Gym. Holy Cross is no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

On Wednesday, the Crusaders found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 77-58 punch to the gut against the Raiders. Holy Cross has struggled against the Raiders recently, as their contest on Wednesday was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Boston U. had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Wednesday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Mountain Hawks and snuck past 64-62.

The Crusaders have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-21 record this season. As for the Terriers, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a massive bump to their 14-16 record this season.

Holy Cross came out on top in a nail-biter against the Terriers in their previous matchup back in January, sneaking past 65-63. The rematch might be a little tougher for Holy Cross since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Holy Cross has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Boston U..