Who's Playing

Lafayette Leopards @ Boston U. Terriers

Current Records: Lafayette 2-12, Boston U. 5-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Boston U. Terriers and the Lafayette Leopards are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Case Gym.

On Wednesday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Terriers had to settle for a 62-60 defeat against the Midshipmen. Boston U. has not had much luck with Navy recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Meanwhile, Lafayette's nine-game losing streak finally came to an end on Wednesday. They rang in the new year with a 52-47 win over the Black Knights. The victory was just what Lafayette needed coming off of a 59-38 loss in their prior contest.

The Terriers have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-9 record this season. As for the Leopards, their win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 2-12.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Boston U. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Lafayette, though, as they've been averaging only 33.2 rebounds per game. Given Boston U.'s sizeable advantage in that area, Lafayette will need to find a way to close that gap.

Boston U. came up short against Lafayette in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 69-65. Will Boston U. have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Boston U. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Lafayette.