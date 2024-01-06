Who's Playing
Lafayette Leopards @ Boston U. Terriers
Current Records: Lafayette 2-12, Boston U. 5-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Boston U. Terriers and the Lafayette Leopards are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Case Gym.
On Wednesday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Terriers had to settle for a 62-60 defeat against the Midshipmen. Boston U. has not had much luck with Navy recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.
Meanwhile, Lafayette's nine-game losing streak finally came to an end on Wednesday. They rang in the new year with a 52-47 win over the Black Knights. The victory was just what Lafayette needed coming off of a 59-38 loss in their prior contest.
The Terriers have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-9 record this season. As for the Leopards, their win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 2-12.
Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Boston U. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Lafayette, though, as they've been averaging only 33.2 rebounds per game. Given Boston U.'s sizeable advantage in that area, Lafayette will need to find a way to close that gap.
Boston U. came up short against Lafayette in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 69-65. Will Boston U. have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Boston U. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Lafayette.
- Feb 11, 2023 - Lafayette 69 vs. Boston U. 65
- Jan 05, 2023 - Boston U. 73 vs. Lafayette 69
- Feb 23, 2022 - Boston U. 76 vs. Lafayette 60
- Jan 26, 2022 - Boston U. 81 vs. Lafayette 62
- Jan 24, 2021 - Boston U. 64 vs. Lafayette 61
- Jan 23, 2021 - Boston U. 81 vs. Lafayette 76
- Feb 19, 2020 - Lafayette 61 vs. Boston U. 59
- Jan 02, 2020 - Boston U. 73 vs. Lafayette 72
- Feb 27, 2019 - Boston U. 84 vs. Lafayette 82
- Feb 06, 2019 - Lafayette 79 vs. Boston U. 72