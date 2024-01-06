Who's Playing

Lafayette Leopards @ Boston U. Terriers

Current Records: Lafayette 2-12, Boston U. 5-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Boston U. Terriers and the Lafayette Leopards are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at Case Gym.

On Wednesday, it was a hard-fought match, but the Terriers had to settle for a 62-60 defeat against the Midshipmen. Boston U. has not had much luck with Navy recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Meanwhile, Lafayette's nine-game losing streak finally came to an end on Wednesday. They rang in the new year with a 52-47 win over the Black Knights. The victory was just what Lafayette needed coming off of a 59-38 loss in their prior contest.

The Terriers have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-9 record this season. As for the Leopards, their win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 2-12.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Boston U. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Lafayette, though, as they've been averaging only 33.2 rebounds per game. Given Boston U.'s sizeable advantage in that area, Lafayette will need to find a way to close that gap.

Boston U. came up short against Lafayette in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 69-65. Will Boston U. have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Boston U. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Lafayette.

  • Feb 11, 2023 - Lafayette 69 vs. Boston U. 65
  • Jan 05, 2023 - Boston U. 73 vs. Lafayette 69
  • Feb 23, 2022 - Boston U. 76 vs. Lafayette 60
  • Jan 26, 2022 - Boston U. 81 vs. Lafayette 62
  • Jan 24, 2021 - Boston U. 64 vs. Lafayette 61
  • Jan 23, 2021 - Boston U. 81 vs. Lafayette 76
  • Feb 19, 2020 - Lafayette 61 vs. Boston U. 59
  • Jan 02, 2020 - Boston U. 73 vs. Lafayette 72
  • Feb 27, 2019 - Boston U. 84 vs. Lafayette 82
  • Feb 06, 2019 - Lafayette 79 vs. Boston U. 72