A win for Boston U. would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Lehigh 46-28.

Boston U. entered the game having won six straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it seven, or will Lehigh step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ Boston U. Terriers

Current Records: Lehigh 12-17, Boston U. 15-16

What to Know

Boston U. is on a four-game streak of home wins, while Lehigh is on a four-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. The Boston U. Terriers and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks are set to clash at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Case Gym in a Patriot League postseason contest. The stakes are high as both teams are all in, both fighting to extend their postseason success.

Boston U. earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They walked away with a 70-61 victory over the Midshipmen.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Boston U. to victory, but perhaps none more so than Anthony Morales, who scored 17 points along with six rebounds and two blocks. Miles Brewster was another key contributor, scoring ten points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, Lehigh had to travel to play their first game of the season, but the final result was worth the trip. They strolled past the Leopards with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 76-61. Winning is a bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, as Lehigh did.

Burke Chebuhar was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points and 6 assists. He didn't help Lehigh's cause all that much against Colgate last Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyler Whitney-Sidney, who scored 19 points along with eight rebounds.

The Terriers have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a massive bump to their 16-16 record this season. As for the Mountain Hawks, their victory bumped their record up to 13-17.

The pair pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, Lehigh is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the favorites on the road.

Boston U. skirted past Lehigh 64-62 when the teams last played last Wednesday. Will Boston U. repeat their success, or does Lehigh have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Lehigh is a slight 1-point favorite against Boston U., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 139.5 points.

Series History

Boston U. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Lehigh.