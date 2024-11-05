Halftime Report

A win for Boston U. would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 39-38 lead against Northeastern.

Boston U. came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ Boston U. Terriers

Current Records: Northeastern 0-0, Boston U. 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Northeastern Huskies will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Boston U. Terriers. Tip off is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Case Gym.

Looking back to last season, Boston U. finished on the wrong side of .500 (15-16), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Northeastern will seek to improve after finishing 12-19.

Going forward, Boston U. is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 13-16-1 record against the spread.

Boston U. came up short against Northeastern in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, falling 67-58. Will Boston U. have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Boston U. is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Northeastern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

Northeastern has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Boston U..