NV-John. Badgers @ Boston U. Terriers

Current Records: NV-John. 0-1, Boston U. 1-4

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

The Boston U. Terriers will be playing at home against the NV-John. Badgers at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Case Gym. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

After soaring to 95 points the game before, Boston U. faltered in their contest on Tuesday. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 69-45 to the Wildcats.

NV-John. kicked off their season on the road on Wednesday and hit a couple of potholes. There's no need to mince words: the Badgers lost to the Catamounts, and the Badgers lost bad. The score wound up at 106-57. NV-John. found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 18 fewer assists than your opponent.

The last time the Terriers won on the road was back last Tuesday. Having now lost four straight away contests, they've bumped their record down to 1-4. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 50.3 points per game. As for the Badgers, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Boston U. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like NV-John. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 26 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.