Who's Playing

UMass Lowell River Hawks @ Boston U. Terriers

Current Records: UMass Lowell 7-4, Boston U. 4-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UMass Lowell has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Boston U. Terriers at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Case Gym. Neither UMass Lowell nor Boston U. could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so it might be the defenses that decide this one.

The point spread may have favored UMass Lowell last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Blue Devils by a score of 57-54. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points UMass Lowell has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, UMass Lowell struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Terriers couldn't handle the Big Green on Wednesday and fell 63-56.

The River Hawks' defeat ended a 20-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 7-4. As for the Terriers, their loss dropped their record down to 4-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UMass Lowell have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Boston U. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UMass Lowell beat Boston U. 68-60 in their previous meeting back in December of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for UMass Lowell since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Boston U. has won 4 out of their last 7 games against UMass Lowell.