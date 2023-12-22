Who's Playing

UMass Lowell River Hawks @ Boston U. Terriers

Current Records: UMass Lowell 7-4, Boston U. 4-7

What to Know

UMass Lowell has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Boston U. Terriers at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Case Gym. Neither UMass Lowell nor Boston U. could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so it might be the defenses that decide this one.

The point spread may have favored UMass Lowell last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Blue Devils by a score of 57-54. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points UMass Lowell has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, UMass Lowell struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Terriers couldn't handle the Big Green last Wednesday and fell 63-56.

The River Hawks' defeat ended a 20-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 7-4. As for the Terriers, their loss dropped their record down to 4-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UMass Lowell have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Boston U. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, UMass Lowell is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

UMass Lowell is a 3.5-point favorite against Boston U., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the River Hawks as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

Series History

Boston U. has won 4 out of their last 7 games against UMass Lowell.