Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Boston U. and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 25-20 lead against Wagner.

Boston U. has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ Boston U. Terriers

Current Records: Wagner 1-3, Boston U. 1-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The Wagner Seahawks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Boston U. Terriers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Case Gym. The Seahawks' defense has only allowed 61.8 points per game this season, so the Terriers' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Wagner is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 121.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a serious blow against Seton Hall on Saturday, falling 54-28. The Seahawks haven't had much luck with the Pirates recently, as the team's come up short the last eight times they've met.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Boston U.). They simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday as they easily beat Dartmouth 78-50. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Terriers as it put an end to their four-game losing streak dating back to last season.

Kyrone Alexander was the offensive standout of the match as he almost dropped a double-double on 21 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (four). Another player making a difference was Azmar Abdullah, who posted nine points in addition to six rebounds.

Wagner's loss dropped their record down to 1-3. As for Boston U., their victory (their first of the season) made their record 1-3.

Wagner is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Wagner's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 0-1 record against the spread vs Boston U. over their last one matchups.

Wagner came up short against Boston U. in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 73-59. Can Wagner avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Boston U. is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Wagner, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Terriers, as the game opened with the Terriers as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 122.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston U. won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.