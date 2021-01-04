The Boston University Terriers and Holy Cross Crusaders open their seasons on Monday in Patriot League action at Worcester, Mass. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, neither team participated in non-conference games. This will be the first of back-to-back games with Tuesday's matchup scheduled at Boston. The Terriers are defending Patriot League Tournament champions after tying for second place in the regular season a year ago.

Tip-off from Hart Center is set for 2 p.m. ET. Holy Cross leads the all-time series 54-23, including a 32-12 edge in games played at Worcester. The Terriers are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Boston University vs. Holy Cross odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 140.

Boston University vs. Holy Cross spread: Boston University -9.5

Boston University vs. Holy Cross over-under: 140 points

BU: The Terriers were the last NCAA program to win a conference title in any sport for the 2019-20 academic season

HC: The Crusaders are 79-19 all-time in home openers

Why Boston University can cover



The Terriers return three starters from last season's Patriot League Tournament championship team. Leading the way is junior forward Walter Whyte, the second-leading scorer on the team a year ago. Whyte averaged 13 points, 7.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists. He hit on 46.2 percent of his field goals, including 34.7 percent from 3-point range. He earned 2020 Patriot League all-conference second-team honors, starting all 34 games.

Also leading Boston University is senior guard Javante McCoy, who averaged 12.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. In his last meeting against Holy Cross on Feb. 8, he scored 21 points. For the season, he averaged 17.5 points per game against the Crusaders. He scored in double figures 22 times last season.

Why Holy Cross can cover

The Crusaders return a pair of seniors who played a big role last season in starters guard Austin Butler and forward Matt Faw. Butler was third on the team in scoring, averaging 11.8 points per game. He also averaged 2.4 assists and one steal. He appeared in 30 games, starting every time, and logged 1,029 minutes. He grabbed 137 of 186 rebounds on the defensive end, and ranked fifth in the Patriot League in minutes played. He was ninth in total rebounding.

Faw was fifth in scoring at 8.6 points per game. He appeared in 30 games with 22 starts and also averaged 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest. He led the Crusaders in blocks 16 times, rebounding six times, steals five times and scoring three times. Faw scored in double figures 12 times, including a pair of 20-point games.

