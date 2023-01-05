Who's Playing

Lafayette @ Boston University

Current Records: Lafayette 2-13; Boston University 8-7

What to Know

The Lafayette Leopards are 2-12 against the Boston University Terriers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. Lafayette and Boston University will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Case Gym. The Terriers should still be riding high after a win, while the Leopards will be looking to right the ship.

The game between Lafayette and the Army West Point Black Knights on Monday was not particularly close, with Lafayette falling 82-65.

Meanwhile, Boston University was able to grind out a solid victory over the Bucknell Bison on Monday, winning 69-61.

Lafayette is expected to lose this next one by 6. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

The Leopards are now 2-13 while the Terriers sit at 8-7. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Lafayette is stumbling into the contest with the 354th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.1 on average. Boston University has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 40.70% percent of their shots, which is the 17th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Terriers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Leopards, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston University have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Lafayette.