Who's Playing

Lehigh @ Boston University

Current Records: Lehigh 16-12; Boston University 14-16

What to Know

The Boston University Terriers and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks are set to square off in a Patriot matchup at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Case Gym. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Terriers beat the Army West Point Black Knights 73-67 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Lehigh didn't have too much trouble with the Bucknell Bison at home on Wednesday as they won 78-62.

Boston University is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

In the teams' previous meeting in January, Boston University lost to Lehigh on the road by a decisive 66-55 margin. Maybe Boston University will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Terriers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Mountain Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston University have won nine out of their last 16 games against Lehigh.