Who's Playing
Lehigh @ Boston University
Current Records: Lehigh 16-12; Boston University 14-16
What to Know
The Boston University Terriers and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks are set to square off in a Patriot matchup at 1 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Case Gym. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Terriers beat the Army West Point Black Knights 73-67 on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Lehigh didn't have too much trouble with the Bucknell Bison at home on Wednesday as they won 78-62.
Boston University is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
In the teams' previous meeting in January, Boston University lost to Lehigh on the road by a decisive 66-55 margin. Maybe Boston University will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Terriers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Mountain Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Boston University have won nine out of their last 16 games against Lehigh.
- Jan 29, 2023 - Lehigh 66 vs. Boston University 55
- Feb 05, 2022 - Boston University 80 vs. Lehigh 74
- Jan 22, 2022 - Boston University 80 vs. Lehigh 74
- Mar 03, 2021 - Boston University 69 vs. Lehigh 58
- Feb 26, 2020 - Lehigh 57 vs. Boston University 55
- Jan 08, 2020 - Boston University 84 vs. Lehigh 67
- Feb 16, 2019 - Lehigh 84 vs. Boston University 79
- Jan 26, 2019 - Lehigh 94 vs. Boston University 78
- Mar 01, 2018 - Boston University 88 vs. Lehigh 82
- Feb 03, 2018 - Lehigh 80 vs. Boston University 75
- Jan 08, 2018 - Boston University 92 vs. Lehigh 81
- Mar 05, 2017 - Lehigh 91 vs. Boston University 88
- Jan 30, 2017 - Boston University 76 vs. Lehigh 59
- Jan 02, 2017 - Boston University 75 vs. Lehigh 61
- Jan 31, 2016 - Boston University 75 vs. Lehigh 73
- Jan 02, 2016 - Lehigh 81 vs. Boston University 73