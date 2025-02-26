The Boston University Terriers will look for the season sweep when they take on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in a Patriot League matchup on Wednesday. Boston University is coming off a 48-44 loss at American on Saturday, while Lehigh dropped a 78-70 decision at Lafayette that same day. The Terriers (14-15, 8-8 Patriot), who are tied with Navy for fifth in the conference, are 2-12 on the road this year. The Mountain Hawks (10-17, 5-11 Patriot), who are tied with Holy Cross for ninth in the Patriot, are 8-4 on their home floor in 2024-25.

Tipoff from Stabler Arena in Bethlehem, Pa., is set for 6 p.m. ET. Boston University has won four of the last five meetings with Lehigh, including a 63-58 win on Jan. 15. Lehigh is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Boston University vs. Lehigh odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 130.5.

Boston University vs. Lehigh spread: Lehigh -3.5



Boston University vs. Lehigh over/under: 130.5 points

Boston University vs. Lehigh money line: Lehigh -158, Boston University +133

BU: The Terriers have hit the team total under in 12 of their last 16 road games

LEH: The Mountain Hawks have hit the game total under in 19 of their last 30 games (+6.90 units)



Boston University vs. Lehigh streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back Lehigh

With senior guard Keith Higgins Jr. out for the year with a foot injury, senior guard Tyler Whitney-Sidney has helped pick up some of the scoring slack for the Mountain Hawks. In 27 games, all starts, Whitney-Sidney is averaging 13.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 30.1 minutes. He scored 19 points and garnered two steals in a 67-50 loss at Bucknell on Feb. 17. In the first meeting at Boston University last month, he poured in 20 points, while adding four assists and four steals.

Sophomore guard Nasir Whitlock has been red hot of late, reaching double-digit scoring in five of the last six games. In a 72-60 win over Holy Cross on Feb. 15, he scored 17 points, while adding five rebounds and three assists. He has primarily come off the bench, playing in 27 games with two starts. In 23.4 minutes per game, he is averaging 9.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and two assists. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Boston University

Sophomore guard Kyrone Alexander is one of three Terriers averaging double-digit scoring. In 27 games, all starts, he is averaging 12.6 points, five rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 30.3 minutes. He has scored 20 or more points in two of the past three games, including a 21-point, seven-rebound and two-assist effort in a 93-91 double-overtime win over Colgate on Feb. 15. He scored 20 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out four assists in a 68-66 win over Loyola Maryland on Feb. 19.

Sophomore guard Michael McNair has scored 10 or more points in four of the past five games. In an 87-65 win over Navy on Feb. 5, he scored 18 points, while adding four rebounds and two assists. He scored 15 points and grabbed three rebounds in the win over Lehigh in January. In 28 games, all starts, he is averaging 10.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 29.2 minutes. See which team to pick here.

