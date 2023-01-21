Who's Playing

Loyola-Maryland @ Boston University

Current Records: Loyola-Maryland 7-13; Boston University 9-11

What to Know

The Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds lost both of their matches to the Boston University Terriers last season on scores of 50-67 and 64-76, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Greyhounds and Boston University will face off in a Patriot battle at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Case Gym. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Loyola-Maryland was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 74-70 to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks. Guard Kenneth Jones put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 23 points.

Meanwhile, the contest between Boston University and the Navy Midshipmen on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Boston University falling 63-45.

Loyola-Maryland is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 6-12 ATS, to cover the spread.

The Greyhounds are now 7-13 while the Terriers sit at 9-11. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Loyola-Maryland has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.10% from the floor on average, which is the 352nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Boston University has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.50% percent of their shots, which is the 29th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.20

Odds

The Terriers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Greyhounds, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Boston University have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Loyola-Maryland.