Boston University vs. Loyola-Maryland odds: College basketball picks, Jan. 13 predictions from proven model

The Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds will take on the Boston University Terriers at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Reitz Arena in a game that will be televised by CBS Sports Network. Loyola-Maryland is 9-8 overall and 5-1 at home, while Boston University is 9-8 overall and 3-5 on the road. Boston University has won six of its past seven games to get over the .500 mark. Loyola-Maryland has lost three consecutive games and four of five. The Terriers are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Loyola-Maryland vs. Boston University odds, while the over-under is set at 143.5. Before entering any Boston University vs. Loyola-Maryland picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Loyola-Maryland vs. Boston University 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Greyhounds entered their game against Lafayette on Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. It was close, but the Greyhounds fell 65-62 to Lafayette. Isaiah Hart led Loyola-Maryland with 21 points but had a potential go-ahead layup blocked with seven seconds remaining. Jaylin Andrews had 12 points and eight rebounds. The Greyhounds made only 21 of 60 shots from the field.

Meanwhile, Boston University beat Army 81-59 on Saturday. It was the Terriers' sixth consecutive home victory. Walter Whyte finished with 16 points and a career-best 12 rebounds. It was his first double-double of the season. Whyte connected on four of six attempts from 3-point range. Max Mahoney had 18 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Loyola-Maryland enters the contest with a 46.1 field goal percentage, good for 29th best in college basketball. The Terriers come into the matchup with the 31st highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 45.9.

So who wins Boston University vs. Loyola-Maryland? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Loyola-Maryland vs. Boston University spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.