Who's Playing

Navy @ Boston University

Current Records: Navy 7-5; Boston University 7-6

What to Know

The Boston University Terriers lost both of their matches to the Navy Midshipmen last season on scores of 65-72 and 80-85, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Boston University and Navy will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET Friday at Case Gym. The Terriers are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Boston University came up short against the UMass Lowell River Hawks last week, falling 68-60.

Meanwhile, Navy got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the VCU Rams an easy 74-52 victory. A silver lining for Navy was the play of forward Tyler Nelson, who had 17 points along with eight rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Boston University is expected to win a tight contest. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Midshipmen have struggled against the spread on the road.

The losses put the Terriers at 7-6 and Navy at 7-5. Boston University is 3-2 after losses this season, Navy 2-2.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET

Friday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Terriers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Midshipmen, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Navy have won eight out of their last 14 games against Boston University.