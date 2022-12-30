Who's Playing
Navy @ Boston University
Current Records: Navy 7-5; Boston University 7-6
What to Know
The Boston University Terriers lost both of their matches to the Navy Midshipmen last season on scores of 65-72 and 80-85, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Boston University and Navy will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET Friday at Case Gym. The Terriers are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
Boston University came up short against the UMass Lowell River Hawks last week, falling 68-60.
Meanwhile, Navy got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the VCU Rams an easy 74-52 victory. A silver lining for Navy was the play of forward Tyler Nelson, who had 17 points along with eight rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Boston University is expected to win a tight contest. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Midshipmen have struggled against the spread on the road.
The losses put the Terriers at 7-6 and Navy at 7-5. Boston University is 3-2 after losses this season, Navy 2-2.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Terriers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Midshipmen, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Navy have won eight out of their last 14 games against Boston University.
- Mar 06, 2022 - Navy 85 vs. Boston University 80
- Jan 16, 2022 - Navy 72 vs. Boston University 65
- Jan 04, 2022 - Navy 83 vs. Boston University 71
- Mar 05, 2020 - Boston University 69 vs. Navy 63
- Feb 15, 2020 - Boston University 77 vs. Navy 54
- Jan 22, 2020 - Navy 60 vs. Boston University 58
- Mar 02, 2019 - Navy 79 vs. Boston University 74
- Jan 12, 2019 - Boston University 75 vs. Navy 69
- Feb 17, 2018 - Navy 62 vs. Boston University 48
- Jan 20, 2018 - Boston University 75 vs. Navy 68
- Feb 02, 2017 - Navy 70 vs. Boston University 61
- Jan 05, 2017 - Boston University 71 vs. Navy 53
- Feb 03, 2016 - Boston University 83 vs. Navy 72
- Jan 06, 2016 - Navy 83 vs. Boston University 67