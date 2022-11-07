Who's Playing
Northeastern @ Boston University
What to Know
The Northeastern Huskies and the Boston University Terriers will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET November 7th at Case Gym to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Northeastern (9-22), so the team is looking forward to a new start. While Boston University was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 22-13.
A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Huskies were 14th worst when it came to takeaways last season, with the squad coming up with only 10.3 on average (bottom 96%). The Terriers experienced some struggles of their own as they ranked 48th worst with respect to takeaways last year, where the squad accrued only 11.1 on average (bottom 86%). It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Northeastern have won five out of their last seven games against Boston University.
- Nov 16, 2021 - Northeastern 49 vs. Boston University 48
- Nov 05, 2019 - Northeastern 72 vs. Boston University 67
- Nov 06, 2018 - Boston University 77 vs. Northeastern 74
- Nov 10, 2017 - Northeastern 65 vs. Boston University 59
- Nov 18, 2016 - Boston University 65 vs. Northeastern 63
- Nov 11, 2016 - Northeastern 87 vs. Boston University 77
- Nov 13, 2015 - Northeastern 87 vs. Boston University 84