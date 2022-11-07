Who's Playing

Northeastern @ Boston University

What to Know

The Northeastern Huskies and the Boston University Terriers will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET November 7th at Case Gym to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Northeastern (9-22), so the team is looking forward to a new start. While Boston University was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 22-13.

A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Huskies were 14th worst when it came to takeaways last season, with the squad coming up with only 10.3 on average (bottom 96%). The Terriers experienced some struggles of their own as they ranked 48th worst with respect to takeaways last year, where the squad accrued only 11.1 on average (bottom 86%). It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Series History

Northeastern have won five out of their last seven games against Boston University.