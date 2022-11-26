Who's Playing

SE Missouri State @ Boston University

Current Records: SE Missouri State 4-1; Boston University 4-1

What to Know

The Boston University Terriers will take on the SE Missouri State Redhawks at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Klotsche Center.

Boston University netted a 64-57 win over the New Hamp. Wildcats on Sunday.

As for SE Missouri State, they have more to be thankful for after their contest against the William Woods Owls on Tuesday. The Redhawks put a hurting on William Woods at home to the tune of 87-49.

Boston University is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 4-1. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Klotsche Center -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Klotsche Center -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Terriers are a 5-point favorite against the Redhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.