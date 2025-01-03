Who's Playing

Akron Zips @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Akron 7-5, Bowling Green 5-7

When: Friday, January 3, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

TV: CBS Sports Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Akron is preparing for their first Mid American matchup of the season on Friday. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Bowling Green Falcons at 6:00 p.m. ET at Stroh Center. The Zips are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.7 points per game this season.

On Monday, Akron lost 76-75 to Princeton on a last-minute jump shot From Dalen Davis. The Zips were up 45-30 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

James Okonkwo put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Isaiah Gray, who scored 15 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green entered their game last Monday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They put the hurt on Aquinas College with a sharp 87-62 win.

Bowling Green smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Akron has been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-5 record this season. As for Bowling Green, their victory bumped their record up to 5-7.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's match: Akron has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 11.2 threes per game. However, it's not like Bowling Green struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Akron strolled past Bowling Green in their previous matchup back in January by a score of 83-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Akron since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Akron has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Bowling Green.