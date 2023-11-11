Who's Playing

Arkansas State Red Wolves @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Arkansas State 0-1, Bowling Green 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves will head out on the road to face off against the Bowling Green Falcons at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stroh Center. Arkansas State might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 17 turnovers on Monday.

Arkansas State had to start their season on the road , and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a serious blow against the Badgers, falling 105-76. Arkansas State found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Freddy Hicks, who earned 21 points along with 7 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Dyondre Dominguez, who earned 14 points along with 8 rebounds.

Arkansas State struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Wisconsin posted 17.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green took care of business in their home opener on Monday (and then some). They claimed a resounding 70-41 victory over the Cougars at home.

