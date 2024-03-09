Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Bowling Green and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 35-26 lead against Ball State.

If Bowling Green keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 19-12 in no time. On the other hand, Ball State will have to make due with a 15-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Ball State Cardinals @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Ball State 15-15, Bowling Green 18-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Ball State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Bowling Green Falcons will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Stroh Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Tuesday, the Cardinals earned a 76-69 win over the Golden Flashes.

Ball State got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Jalin Anderson out in front who scored 23 points along with two blocks. Anderson is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 21 or more in the last three games he's played. Davion Bailey was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Falcons beat the Broncos 73-65 on Tuesday.

Bowling Green can attribute much of their success to Rashaun Agee, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 15 rebounds. Agee is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down 11 or more in the last four games he's played. Another player making a difference was Jason Spurgin, who scored 16 points along with five rebounds.

The Cardinals' victory ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 15-15. As for the Falcons, their win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 18-12.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's game: Ball State have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.6% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Bowling Green, though, as they've only made 29.9% of their threes this season. Given Ball State's sizable advantage in that area, Bowling Green will need to find a way to close that gap.

Ball State is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Bowling Green is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Ball State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

Bowling Green and Ball State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.