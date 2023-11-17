Who's Playing

Bellarmine Knights @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Bellarmine 0-3, Bowling Green 2-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons will be playing at home against the Bellarmine Knights at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Stroh Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Tuesday, the Falcons were the victim of a bruising 81-62 loss at the hands of the Golden Grizzlies.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. They fell 72-64 to the Mocs. That's two games in a row now that Bellarmine has lost by exactly eight points.

The Falcons' defeat dropped their record down to 2-1. As for the Knights, they bumped their record down to 0-3 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, Bowling Green is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest will be Bellarmine's fourth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Bowling Green have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bellarmine struggles in that department as they've been averaging 27.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Bowling Green is a 3.5-point favorite against Bellarmine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

