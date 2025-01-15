Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Bowling Green looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 32-28 lead against Buffalo.

If Bowling Green keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-9 in no time. On the other hand, Buffalo will have to make due with a 5-11 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Buffalo 5-10, Bowling Green 6-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Buffalo Bulls and the Bowling Green Falcons are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Stroh Center. The Bulls are no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.

Buffalo is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 146.5, but even that wound up being too high. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 68-49 to Kent State on Friday.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 91-69 punch to the gut against Ball State on Saturday.

Buffalo's defeat dropped their record down to 5-10. As for Bowling Green, their loss dropped their record down to 6-9.

Buffalo is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-4 against the spread).

Buffalo came up short against Bowling Green in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 87-73. Can Buffalo avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Bowling Green is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 156.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Buffalo has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Bowling Green.