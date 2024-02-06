Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Buffalo 2-19, Bowling Green 15-7

How To Watch

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons and the Buffalo Bulls will face off in a Mid American clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 6th at Stroh Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Bowling Green fought the good fight in their overtime match against the Chippewas on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 77-76 to the Chippewas. Bowling Green didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Buffalo's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their eighth straight defeat. They took a serious blow against the Golden Flashes, falling 83-52. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Buffalo has scored all season.

The Falcons have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-7 record this season. As for the Bulls, their defeat was their seventh straight at home, which dropped their record down to 2-19.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, Bowling Green is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

Bowling Green was dealt a punishing 100-71 defeat at the hands of the Bulls when the teams last played back in January of 2023. Will Bowling Green have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Bowling Green is a big 12.5-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

Series History

Buffalo has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Bowling Green.