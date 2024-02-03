Who's Playing

Central Michigan Chippewas @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Central Michigan 12-9, Bowling Green 15-6

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Central Michigan and the Falcons are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2018, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stroh Center. Central Michigan will be looking to extend their current four-game winning streak.

It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Central Michigan ultimately got the result they hoped for on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Huskies by a score of 84-77. That's two games straight that Central Michigan has won by exactly seven points.

Ball State typically has all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Bowling Green proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with an 81-72 victory over the Cardinals.

The Chippewas have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a massive bump to their 12-9 record this season. As for the Falcons, their win bumped their record up to 15-6.

Central Michigan came out on top in a nail-biter against the Falcons in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, sneaking past 77-74. Does Central Michigan have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Falcons turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Bowling Green and Central Michigan both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.