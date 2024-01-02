Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 7-5, Bowling Green 9-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio





Bowling Green is 9-1 against Eastern Michigan since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. The Bowling Green Falcons will stay at home for another game and welcome the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 2nd at Stroh Center. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Bowling Green has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matches by 21 points or more this season. Everything went their way against the Saints last Friday as the Falcons made off with a 79-58 victory. The score was close at the half, but Bowling Green pulled away in the second half with 51 points.

Meanwhile, it was close, but on Saturday the Eagles sidestepped the Timberwolves for a 67-64 victory. The overall outcome was as expected, but Northwood made it much more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted.

The Falcons' victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-3. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.5 points per game. As for the Eagles, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 7-5.

Bowling Green took their victory against Eastern Michigan when the teams last played back in February of 2023 by a conclusive 88-68. Does Bowling Green have another victory up their sleeve, or will Eastern Michigan turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Bowling Green has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.