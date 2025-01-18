Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 7-9, Bowling Green 7-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Bowling Green is 9-1 against Eastern Michigan since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Mid American battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Stroh Center. The Falcons are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.5 points per game this season.

Bowling Green took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Tuesday. They strolled past Buffalo with points to spare, taking the game 79-61.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Bowling Green to victory, but perhaps none more so than Marcus Johnson, who almost dropped a double-double on 21 points and nine rebounds. Johnson had some trouble finding his footing against Ball State on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Derrick Butler, who had 13 points plus six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Eastern Michigan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 82-63 to Central Michigan. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest defeat the Eagles have suffered against the Chippewas since December 29, 2020.

Bowling Green's win bumped their record up to 7-9. As for Eastern Michigan, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 7-9.

Looking ahead, Bowling Green is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points.

Bowling Green came up short against Eastern Michigan when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 69-60. Will Bowling Green have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Bowling Green is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

Series History

Bowling Green has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.