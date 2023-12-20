2nd Quarter Report

Down ten at the end of the first half, Bowling Green now has the lead. They have jumped out to a 75-65 lead against Hampton.

Bowling Green entered the matchup having won six straight and they're just zero halves away from another. Will they make it seven, or will Hampton step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Hampton Pirates @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Hampton 4-6, Bowling Green 7-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET

Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Hampton has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Bowling Green Falcons at 11:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday at Stroh Center. Hampton is expected to lose this one by 12.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

We saw a pretty high 165-over/under line set for Hampton's previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They took a 88-71 bruising from the Dukes on Saturday.

The losing side was boosted by Jerry Deng, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green waltzed into their matchup Saturday with four straight wins but they left with five. They walked away with a 79-69 victory over the Roos.

The Pirates' defeat dropped their record down to 4-6. As for the Falcons, their win bumped their record up to 7-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Hampton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bowling Green struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Hampton came up short against Bowling Green in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 86-72. Can Hampton avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Bowling Green is a big 12.5-point favorite against Hampton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Falcons, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

Series History

Bowling Green has won both of the games they've played against Hampton in the last 5 years.