Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 13-14, Bowling Green 17-10

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Bowling Green Falcons and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 27th at Stroh Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Bowling Green had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against the Rockets by a score of 76-68 on Friday.

Among those leading the charge was Marcus Hill, who scored 31 points along with six rebounds and two steals. Another player making a difference was Da'Shawn Phillip, who scored 11 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 58 points in their last contest, Miami (Ohio) made sure to put some points up on the board against the Chippewas on Saturday. The RedHawks blew past the Chippewas, posting a 88-60 win at home. The oddsmakers were on Miami (Ohio)'s side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

The Falcons' win bumped their record up to 17-10. As for the RedHawks, their victory bumped their record up to 13-14.

Tuesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Bowling Green have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Miami (Ohio), though, as they've been averaging only 33.1 rebounds per game. Given Bowling Green's sizable advantage in that area, the RedHawks will need to find a way to close that gap.

Bowling Green beat the RedHawks 78-73 in their previous matchup back in January. Does Bowling Green have another victory up their sleeve, or will the RedHawks turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Miami (Ohio) has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Bowling Green.