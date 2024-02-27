Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 13-14, Bowling Green 17-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks and the Bowling Green Falcons are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 27th at Stroh Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

After a disappointing 58 points in their last matchup, Miami (Ohio) made sure to put some points up on the board against the Chippewas on Saturday. The RedHawks claimed a resounding 88-60 victory over the Chippewas at home. The oddsmakers were on Miami (Ohio)'s side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They came out on top against the Rockets by a score of 76-68 on Friday.

Bowling Green can attribute much of their success to Marcus Hill, who scored 31 points along with six rebounds and two steals. Another player making a difference was Da'Shawn Phillip, who scored 11 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

The RedHawks' win bumped their record up to 13-14. As for the Falcons, their victory bumped their record up to 17-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's matchup: Miami (Ohio) have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.5% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Bowling Green, though, as they've only made 30.4% of their threes this season. Given Miami (Ohio)'s sizable advantage in that area, the Falcons will need to find a way to close that gap.

Miami (Ohio) is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Miami (Ohio)'s opponent in mind: they have a solid 6-3 record against the spread vs the Falcons over their last nine matchups.

Odds

Bowling Green is a 3.5-point favorite against Miami (Ohio), according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami (Ohio) has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Bowling Green.