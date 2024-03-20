Who's Playing

PFW Mastodons @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: PFW 20-11, Bowling Green 19-12

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The PFW Mastodons and the Bowling Green Falcons are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Stroh Center in a Horizon League postseason contest. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

PFW unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak last Thursday. They took a 75-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Grizzlies.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jalen Jackson, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds and two steals. Rasheed Bello was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with five assists.

He wasn't the only one working in the assists department: PFW were working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. This was only their first loss (out of five games) when they've passed the ball that well.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Friday. They fell 73-60 to the Golden Flashes. Bowling Green found out winning isn't easy when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent.

Bowling Green's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Marcus Hill, who scored 22 points along with six rebounds, and Rashaun Agee who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds. Hill didn't help Bowling Green's cause all that much against Central Michigan on Thursday but the same can't be said for this contest.

The Mastodons' loss dropped their record down to 21-12. As for the Falcons, their loss dropped their record down to 20-13.