Who's Playing

Siena Heights Saints @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Siena Heights 0-0, Bowling Green 8-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons will host the Siena Heights Saints to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 2:00 p.m. ET on December 22nd at Stroh Center.

Looking back to last season, Siena Heights finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Bowling Green didn't have their best season, finishing 11-20.