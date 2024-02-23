Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Toledo 17-9, Bowling Green 16-10

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, February 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Toledo has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Bowling Green Falcons will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Stroh Center. Bowling Green took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Toledo, who comes in off a win.

On Tuesday, the Rockets beat the Zips 72-64.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Chippewas on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Chippewas by a score of 62-60. Bowling Green just can't catch a break and has now endured three defeats in a row.

The Rockets have been performing well recently as they've won 11 of their last 14 games, which provided a nice bump to their 17-9 record this season. As for the Falcons, their loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 16-10.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Toledo hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.5 points per game. However, it's not like Bowling Green struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Toledo strolled past the Falcons in their previous matchup back in January by a score of 88-72. The rematch might be a little tougher for Toledo since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Toledo has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Bowling Green.