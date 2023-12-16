Who's Playing

UMKC Roos @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: UMKC 5-6, Bowling Green 6-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center -- Bowling Green, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UMKC Roos will head out on the road to face off against the Bowling Green Falcons at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stroh Center. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

UMKC's and Tabor's game on Tuesday was close at halftime, but UMKC turned on the heat in the second half with 45 points. The Roos were the clear victor by a 80-57 margin over the Bluejays. The win made it back-to-back wins for UMKC.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 97-49 win over the Panthers. The victory was familiar territory for Bowling Green who now have four in a row.

The Roos pushed their record up to 5-6 with that win, which was their fourth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.0 points per game. As for the Falcons, their win bumped their record up to 6-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UMKC have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bowling Green struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UMKC skirted past Bowling Green 71-69 in their previous meeting back in November of 2016. Does UMKC have another victory up their sleeve, or will Bowling Green turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

UMKC won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.